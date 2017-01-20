This week, Tech.eu tracked 15 technology M&A transactions and 78 tech funding deals totalling €455.7 million (about $488 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Rocket Internet announced the closing of its $1 billion Rocket Internet Capital Partners fund for investing in early-stage and growth startups. This makes it the largest fund of its kind from Europe.

2) Chinese chemical firm Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment Culture has acquired Slovenia-based Talking Tom developer Outfit7 for €1 billion, according to reports.

3) Spanish startup Letgo, which offers a mobile marketplace to buy and sell locally, announced $175 million in new funding from Naspers, Accel, Insight Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, 14W and other investors.

4) SuperAwesome, a London tech startup specialising in helping brands such as Lego and Mattel comply with rules on advertising to kids online, is considering an IPO.

5) Belgian-founded data governance software company Collibra has announced a new funding round of $50 million. ICONIQ Capital led the round with participation from new and previous investors in Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Index Ventures, and Newion Investments.

6) Just in time before the 2017 presidential election in France, the current government announced one (impressive) last thing: the French Tech Visa, a new program to attract foreign tech talent.

7) Facebook has announced that it will build a new data center in the Danish city of Odense.

8) TomTom this week announced that it has acquired Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving technology startup.

9) Irish digital health company SilverCloud Health has raised $8.1 million in a Series A round led by B Capital Group, the VC firm founded by Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly.

10) Turkish fintech startup iyzico has raised $13 million in a Series C round, led by Vostok Emerging Finance, to boost its push into Europe and the Middle East.

Bonus link: European tech companies raised more than €16 billion last year, spread across 3,420 deals tracked by the Tech.eu team for all of 2016. This and more in our latest report!

