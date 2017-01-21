This time a year ago, Amazon’s Alexa had a little more than 100 skills. Today there’s more than 7,000, and they’re being added fast. Last November, Amazon launched the Alexa Skills Marketplace to allow the owners of devices that speak to Alexa to share, shop, and enable skills on Amazon.com.

Here are five skills released within the past week worth checking out.

This skill reads you poems that are then sent to the Alexa app in case you want to read it again later. It may sound like a parody and a bit choppy, but a service for late night poems seems like the sort of thing that could be pretty entertaining, and fitting for a voice interface.

Civics Practice Test helps you get ready for the U.S. citizenship and naturalization test.

In real life, the citizenship or naturalization test is a 10-question test. The questions are chosen from a list of 100 questions.

To pass, applicants must get six out of 10 questions correct from the list of 100.

Roughly nine in 10 applicants pass the text, whereas one in three U.S. citizens pass the test, according to U.S. News.

There are currently about half a dozen Alexa skills in the marketplace for people who want to practice for the U.S. citizenship and naturalization test.

This skill helps groups of people and caretakers keep track of in-home care and is accompanied by an iOS or Android app. The CareGeneral Google Assistant action also launched this week, one of about 60 available today.

Tattle requires use of the Tattle iOS or Android app and draws on news outlets like ESPN, Variety, and Billboard for the latest headlines then boils them down into audio briefings. Instead of calling on various flash briefings, add the news you want to hear into a list with the app then listen to it with your smartphone or Alexa.

This is a flash briefing, a short news brief from the international news agency. Each Reuters flash briefing lasts five minutes.