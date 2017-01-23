CES 2017 is over, but there’s still a lot to be said about the gadgets that will come out this year.

The event had a record-breaking turnout of 165,000 attendees and 3,800 exhibitors spanning 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space. Looking back, it was a great show, with hundreds of tech companies and startups showing off thousands of products in demos and keynotes. Although it seemed a bit quiet compared to previous years, the eye-candy for geeks was there big time. In case you missed what happened at CES, here’s a quick recap of some cool gadgets that made their debut.

1. Geeni Surge

Geeni unveiled the Surge and many other smart home products such as the Energi, the Spot, and the Lux Drop at CES. Surge is a smart plug connected to the Geeni app that lets you control any plugged-in electronic device from anywhere. Surge and other Geeni plugs are Alexa-compatible, which means they also allow voice control using Amazon Echo. The devices don’t need any complicated hubs or gateways and connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network.

2. Plume Labs Flow

Plume Labs is making a smart air quality tracker called the Flow. It tracks, monitors, and reduces your exposure to air pollution by detecting pollutants in the air and by tracking nitrogen dioxide, ozone, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), temperature, humidity, and other factors. The gadget is very portable, and you can easily clip it to your stroller, bag, or bike.

3. L’Oreal Hair Coach

Nokia-owned Withings, L’Oreal’s innovation labs, and Kerastase are coming out with a hi-tech hair brush called the Hair Coach, a sleek, lightweight hair brush with professional-grade boar and nylon bristles. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, as well as a microphone to listen to your brushing patterns. The brush detects when you use it and begins data collection automatically. As soon as you complete your brushing session, all data is sent to your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

4. HyperSuit

Hypersuit makes you feel like you’re flying. It has multiple sensors to detect your movements. All you have to do is to lie down in a flying position and move your arms like a bird. The product is currently at a prototype phase, and the company is creating both the hardware and software to make it work.

5. Kolibree Ara

Kolibree is making what it calls the first AI toothbrush: the Ara. This oral care device monitors how long you use your toothbrush daily and gives you a personal score based on online and offline brushing. It has 3D motion sensors, Bluetooth, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer to monitor your brushing pattern. Ara’s algorithm analyzes the data and sends you a report every week through email.