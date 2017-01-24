LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 24, 2017–

AdAction brings in the new year as one of Built In Colorado‘s top 50 Colorado startups to watch in 2017.

The performance-marketing network saw 114% year-over-year growth from 2015 to 2016. With 78 million installs in 2016, AdAction was able to maintain over an 85% client retention rate going into the new year. AdAction leveraged new and improved platform solutions and technologies, from in-house media buying support and creative expertise to a best-in-class Fraud Compliance Protection system.

“We are excited to be named one of Built In Colorado’s 50 Colorado startups to watch in 2017,” said AdAction’s Founder and CEO Brian Fox. “Our team has made incredible strides over the last year to provide our clients with the best campaign management services in the industry and help them achieve successful acquisition performance for high return on ad spend.”

Earlier in the year, AdAction was named to mobile affiliate TUNE’s Top 25 Global Ad Partners list of 2016, for the company’s second year. Ranking 10th overall, AdAction was chosen from a list of more than 400 of TUNE’s most active integrated partners, based on parameters including reputation, installs, and retention.

AdAction looks to make a strong impact in 2017 with more than a dozen events and sponsorships scheduled throughout the year. For more information or to arrange a private meeting, contact AdAction at info@adactioninteractive.com.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction is an innovative mobile app media company partnering with leading app developers, Fortune 100 brands, and quality publishers to facilitate and accelerate efforts to increase sales, drive app downloads, and engage consumers across iOS and Android platforms. Since its inception in 2013, AdAction continues to have one of the highest client retention rates in the industry and averages more than 6 million monthly app installs in 180+ countries.

