AOL announced today a new self-serve platform for selling mobile ads in an automated fashion.

The One by AOL: Mobile platform originally launched in 2016, and now the programmatic mobile supply-side platform has self-serve capabilities. That means mobile app developers and publishers can monetize their content by plugging their content into the platform. The supply-side platform helps online publishers automatically sell mobile ads with transparency and control.

AOL, the New York division of Verizon, has built a suite of tools for app developers to monetize their inventory across every device and format with a single software development kit. AOL aims to simplify the process of monetizing apps.

“Developers want premium demand, combined with greater buyer-level insight and control, delivered in a flexible, easy-to-use, streamlined platform,” said Matt Gillis, senior vice president of publisher platforms at AOL, in a statement. “With today’s launch of self-serve availability for One by AOL: Mobile, we’re empowering mobile publishers and app developers around the globe to make the right decisions for their own brands in a powerful, low-friction environment.”

With the platform, app developers can manage ad serving, network mediation, real-time bidding, and a suite of transparent reports and controls. A simple integration with One by AOL: Mobile offers app developers instant, off-the-shelf access to hundreds of demand sources, representing 95 of the Top 100 AdAge Brand advertisers. Those advertisers have hundreds of millions of dollars to spend.

AOL offers a set of brand safety controls, as well as flexible and adaptable ad formats that allow developers and app developers to customize their ad experience.

“Many app developers rely on more than 15 different monetization platforms and SDKs,” said Gillis. “Managing and integrating all of these technologies into their apps is time-consuming and resource-intensive. With One by AOL: Mobile, plus our innovative new self-serve features, we are delivering a comprehensive solution for monetization built for mobile workflows that makes it easier to work with partners and streamline the process.”