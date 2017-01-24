Secure messaging company Sndr is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter today for SndrBlock, a palm-sized device that lets you share huge files in a secure way.

SndrBlock is a hybrid cloud personal communications device that acts as an intermediate cache between you and the cloud. It’s roughly the size of an iPhone 6 and has local storage. You can send files to SndrBlock, and it will then send messages and files to those you want to share them with.

No longer will slow internet speeds be a burden for communication and content sharing, even if you have a self-serving internet service provider or device overload. With SndrBlock messages, you can instantly upload and download with a single touch from mobile or desktop devices. Gargantuan files, even 4K full-length feature films, can be securely stashed in the cloud or sent to contacts, without limitations or message failures.

And with complete message oversight, senders can recall messages without time constraints and can set rules for recipients.

Image Credit: Sndr

At its core, SndrBlock rewrites the rules for digital communications and file sharing. It was built with Sndr, the first content-sharing and communication platform with security. Portions of the content critical for decrypting are stashed on the SndrBlock, while the remainder is sent to the cloud for fast access anywhere in the world. This local-cloud hybrid storage method provides an unprecedented level of security and privacy.

When a message is sent, the user can decide how recipients interact with it and how long they can access it. The sender makes the rules, not the company that created the messaging program. Senders can now decide who has the right to save, print, copy, forward, and stash messages and content, ensuring that the intended recipient is the only digital recipient.

Once the sender decides to retract a message, a simple press will render it unreadable on every device that had access to it — even if it was forwarded.

The Sndr platform is unique because it was conceived and brought to reality by one of the world’s leading experts in digital security and privacy. Shaun Murphy — a former consultant for government agencies and a trusted source featured in hundreds of media articles — is the company’s CEO and creator.

“Digital communication is in crisis. ISPs used tax dollars to build infrastructure and now control local monopolies,” Murphy said in a statement. “There is uncertainty about the future of net neutrality. The tech giants view you as a product, not a customer — inspecting and selling your personal information — they have no interest in protecting you or those you love. Companies and individuals are hacked regularly, nothing is private any more, and we all have complaints about how messaging and file sharing programs function. SndrBlock is the tool that will change every perception you have had about digital communications, for the better.”