Tumblr is launching new creative tools for users to personalize their photos and animated GIFs. Starting today, the Yahoo-owned company is rolling out support for stickers and color filters in its iOS and Android apps, catching up with capabilities that Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and other media sharing services have long had.

At launch, there will be more than 100 stickers users can add to their still photos and self-created GIFs. From the Tumblr logo to sunglasses, a speech bubble, a Corgi dog, a VR helmet, a money stack, a ramen bowl, bubbles, and more, there are quite a few options for expressing yourself. New collections will be added over time, in addition to limited-run series, such as those around Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

Within Tumblr’s app, simply create a new photo or GIF post and then tap on the “face” icon at the bottom of the screen to display your sticker options. They can also be combined with text, so if you put a thought bubble in your image, make sure you add some content. To add a filter, compose a photo or GIF and select the “wand” button on the Tumblr app. Continue tapping it or swipe left or right to cycle through the color filters.

Enhancing the mobile apps is one way Tumblr hopes to increase original sharing. After all, the social platform is a bastion for GIFs, memes, and colorful artistry, so helping people compose and share such work while on the go may be a good thing. But while this is applicable to GIFs and static photos, it currently isn’t available for live videos, which the company added support for in June.

However, stickers and color filters will be supported anywhere Tumblr’s GIF maker is, including through its messaging service and iMessage app extension.

While a multitude of other services do offer stickers and filters, there is one thing that may be a key differentiator — Tumblr’s stickers are three-dimensional, which the company hopes will convey a more playful and hip aesthetic.