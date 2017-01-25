Ahead of perhaps the most worthless of U.S. holidays, Amazon has given Alexa the ability to answer your questions about Groundhog Day, both the movie and day. The new feature was added today, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Say “Alexa, Happy Groundhog Day!” and Alexa will say “Thank you! It feels a lot like last Groundhog Day. Maybe I’m having deja vu.” Say it a few more times and Alexa will come up with different comments, like “If I see my shadow, does it mean I get to go back to bed?”

Alexa can answer additional questions on February 2, like whether Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. You can also ask Alexa whether she gets deja vu, who Punxsutawney Phil is, and for quotes from the Groundhog Day movie.

In the film named for the holiday, comedy legend Bill Murray plays a television reporter sent to cover Groundhog Day festivities whose life repeats over and over.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the holiday, Groundhog Day takes place every February 2. In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, men in tuxedos and top hats reach into a hole and pull out a groundhog, who’s named Punxsutawney Phil. If he sees his shadow, then there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then spring will come early.

In addition to chatting about Groundhog Day and controlling Wi-Fi-enabled devices, you can also speak with more than 7,000 Alexa skills in the Alexa Skills Marketplace.