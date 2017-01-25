Want to easily double — or even triple — your organic downloads with ASO? Our latest in-depth VB Insight report has the secret. For a deep dive into the insights our analysts have uncovered, key takeaways and answers to your questions, join our latest interactive VB Live event!

App store optimization (ASO) boosts organic downloads by 20 percent. But really effective ASO — the kind that can double or triple that download rate — has evolved. Not only do you have to keep track of all the puzzle pieces involved in an app store listing — titles, descriptions, icons, screenshots, videos — but you need to stay on top of constantly changing mechanics and components.

There’s the unending avalanche of apps that bury your own apps as fast as you develop them; a fatally flawed app search mechanic that is clearly not designed for the developer’s needs; and algorithms, both Apple- and Google-owned, that never stop getting tweaked or outright overhauled.

Even if you’ve got the basics of ASO under your belt, achieving visibility for your app, no matter how relevant, groundbreaking, or potentially viral you think it is, ain’t no easy task.

There’s one constant to count on: the work it takes to bring real business value out of ASO. And our survey shows that when you look at the the business impact of ASO, efforts made are already yielding massive benefit: the average lift you can count on is an impressive 87 percent.

To uncover exactly what it takes to compete now, VB analysts dove into the market for insight from the best of the best. 475 marketers were interrogated about their app management priorities and challenges. 522 consumers revealed their app download habits. And leading app store optimization companies and experts delivered insight into best practices, how developers can bust through the biggest challenges, and how to stay ahead of the competition, even as it gets fiercer and the crowd grows larger.

The key takeaway: App developers need to approach ASO as a fundamental part of their marketing routine — one that requires a big-picture approach to all the elements that define and drive the marketing funnel.

ASO is morphing into app marketing optimization (AMO), growing to encompass not just your A/B test focus in the store but expanding in scope to cover every aspect of this field, and the tool you’ll need to leverage at every stage of your app’s lifecycle. That’s the challenge to beat for app developers and companies — particularly indies just beginning to grasp how ASO will impact, well, everything.

Analyst Stewart Rogers will take you for an in-depth ride through our ASO megalith report series, and reveal a horde of valuable new and need-to-know data for the app developer who has to stand out (by which we mean everyone).

