Google today confirmed the date and location of its 2017 I/O developer conference: May 17-19 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre venue in Mountain View, California.

That’s the same place where I/O was held last year, following a long run of Google hosting the event at the prominent Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco.

This time around, Google yesterday provided developers with a treasure hunt to guess the date and location of I/O 2017 through the website savethedate.foo.

Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share. #googledevs #savethedate https://t.co/0zwCbSLzVy pic.twitter.com/0O2vNDWZx2 — Google Developers (@googledevs) January 24, 2017

A Google spokesperson today confirmed that the information that people collectively figured out — which was subsequently reported by several media outlets — was correct.

Google traditionally announces many new products and features at I/O. Last year, for instance, Google introduced Google Assistant, Google Home, the Allo messaging app, the Duo video calling app, and the Google Daydream high-end mobile virtual reality platform.

At previous I/O shows, Google introduced Google Cardboard, Google Fit, Google Now, Google Photos, and Google Wave, among other things.

It does not appear that Google has started accepting registrations for I/O 2017 yet. The company will do that in the next few months.

The event will inevitably be livestreamed for those who can’t make it. We’ll provide coverage on site, so stay tuned.