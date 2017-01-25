Lyft has launched a program that allows workers to use their pretax dollars toward daily commutes with Lyft Line rides. To qualify, employers must use Zenefits, Benefits Resource, WageWorks, Edenred, or Navia. Employees can use up to $225 per month. Support for commuter benefits comes nearly five months after Uber launched its own program, but the real winners could ultimately be employees who are tired of taking public transit to and from work.

Employees wishing to participate in this program need only add their commuter benefits prepaid card as a payment method within Lyft’s app. Prior to requesting a ride, select the Line mode and the aforementioned card. You’ll be then be matched with a car that can fit up to six passengers, which means there’s a likelihood of multiple stops.

Image Credit: Lyft

Since the program just launched, Lyft is limiting it to commuters in New York City, Boston, Seattle, and Miami. Senior emerging businesses manager Erin Gray told VentureBeat that while there are plans to expand commuter benefits to all Line markets, there is no definitive timeline for such a rollout.

The company boasts that riders could save up to 40 percent on their daily commute with this program.

As stated earlier, only those whose employers use Zenefits, Benefits Resources, WageWorks, Edenred, and Navia are eligible. It’s worth noting that Uber has also partnered with many of these providers, with the exception of Zenefits, and that those tie-ins are in effect in New York City; Boston; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Las Vegas; Denver; Atlanta; Miami; and New Jersey.

This is Lyft’s latest effort to appeal to those in the workplace. The private on-demand ride hailing service has previously introduced business profiles to make it easier to expense rides and the ability to customize pertinent reports.