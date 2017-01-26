Google has launched Chrome 56 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. Among the additions is a new warning for websites that collect passwords or credit card numbers but don’t use HTTPS; improvements to performance and efficiency of page reloading; and a ton of features for developers. You can update to the latest version now using the browser’s built-in silent updater, or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

Chrome is arguably more than a browser: With over 1 billion users, it’s a major platform that web developers have to consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available.

Chrome 56 marks HTTP pages that collect passwords or credit cards as “Not Secure” in the address bar. Until now, Chrome only used a green “Secure” label to indicate when a website is using HTTPS and a neutral icon when a website is not using HTTPS.

HTTPS is a more secure version of the HTTP protocol used on the internet to connect users to websites. Secure connections are widely considered a necessary measure to decrease the risk of users being vulnerable to content injection (which can result in eavesdropping, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other data modification).

The move follows similar actions by Mozilla, which released Firefox 51 earlier this week. Both browser makers plan to mark all HTTP sites as non-secure in the future, with the long-term goal of getting the whole web onto HTTPS.

Google also wants to eventually change the HTTP security indicator to the red triangle that Chrome currently uses for broken HTTPS:

Next, Chrome has received improvements for page reloading, which requires checking with the web server if cached resources are still usable (called validation). This typically results in hundreds of network requests per page issued to dozens of domains, and can be particularly taxing on mobile devices. Reloads are now 28 percent faster and result in 60 percent less validation requests.

This improvement was made in part because Facebook got in touch with data showing that Chrome was sending validation requests at three times the rate of other browsers. Page reloading was originally designed in times when broken pages were common, though now users typically use the feature when content seems stale. To improve the latter use case, Chrome now only validates the main resource and continues with a regular page load, maximizing the reuse of cached resources, which results in lower latency, power consumption, and data usage.

Chrome 56 also adds support for the Web Bluetooth API on Android, Chrome OS, and Mac. This lets sites connect to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices such as printers and LED displays with just a few lines of JavaScript. For more details, check out the Chrome team’s samples and demos on GitHub.

Lastly, Chrome now supports the CSS position: sticky. This element is relatively positioned, but becomes fixed after the user reaches a certain scroll position. This is meant to solve the headache of listening to scroll events and switching an element’s position from relative to fixed at a specified threshold, which often resulted in small visual jumps.

Other developer features in this release include:

Chrome 56 also implements 51 security fixes, of which Google chose to highlight the following:

Google thus spent at least $54,337 in bug bounties for this release — the number is lowballed, given all the rewards that have yet to be decided. As always, the security fixes alone should be enough incentive for you to upgrade.

Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 57 will arrive in early March.