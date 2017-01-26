Watch Viki videos together in sync with friends on Rave

Global TV site Viki has teamed up with social viewing app Rave to enable its millions of fans to watch TV and movies with friends. Users will be able to text and talk on Rave while watching Viki videos.

Viki provides content in over 200 languages, breaking language barriers for its global community of users. Viki’s next step is overcoming distance challenges by partnering with Rave, enabling users to watch together socially.

“Creating an enriched experience for fans has always been a focus for Viki,” said Tammy H. Nam, CEO of Viki. “Rave’s seamless ability to allow fans to communicate in real time is an excellent fit for our community who love to share Viki content.”

Rave is an iOS and Android app enabling users to watch videos together from YouTube, Vimeo, Reddit, Dropbox, Google Drive, and now Viki. Rave’s millisecond-precise playback synchronization enables users to sync their phones into impromptu speaker systems. Now, Rave and Viki have combined technology and entertainment to offer a dynamic social experience. “We’re very excited to see people from around the world enjoy Viki’s global video catalogue together,” says Rave cofounder Michael Pazaratz.

Rave, based in Waterloo, Ontario, allows users to watch in private sessions, or to connect to people from all around the world. “We believe who you’re watching with is just as important as what you’re watching,” says Pazaratz.

About Rave

Rave is a new way to watch videos, listen to music, and hang out with friends. Co-founders Dr. Michael Pazaratz and Dr. Saeed Darvish-Kazem wanted to bring people together around the media they love. For more information please visit http://rave.io/

About Viki

Viki is a global TV site with shows, movies and other premium content, translated into more than 200 languages by a community of fans. Viki provides global prime-time entertainment to new audiences, and new opportunities for content owners. Viki is a subsidiary of Japanese Internet services company Rakuten with offices in San Francisco, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

