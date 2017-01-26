Alphabet brought in $26.06 billion in revenue and $9.36 earnings per share in the fourth quarter, according to the company’s latest earnings report. That’s a bit more revenue than analysts expected the Google parent to scrape up (about $25.22 billion), but less on earnings ($9.67 per share). Alphabet’s stock took a tumble after the miss.
Here are some numbers worth watching from the report.
- $90.4 billion — Alphabet’s total revenue for 2016, up from $75 billion in 2015.
- 98.9 percent — Alphabet revenue that came from Google in Q4 2016.
- $1.08 billion — Alphabet losses from “Other Bets” in Q4.
- ??? — Google’s hardware revenue. The company’s historically wacky hardware strategy (modular phones, Glass, etc.) gave way to something more comparable to Apple’s this year. But Google hasn’t said if the change was as successful as the company hoped it’d be.
- -3.43 percent — Alphabet’s stock slipped this much after the earnings press release went out. During regular trading, it was down slightly (by less than a percent).