Mozilla has announced that its stripped down privacy-focused iOS browser, Firefox Focus, is now available in 27 languages.

The internet giant first debuted the Focus brand back in 2015 as a content-blocker for iOS 9. Then, a year later, the company introduced the full Firefox Focus privacy browser for iOS, promising to block many web trackers, including analytics, social, and advertising. It also makes it easier for users to delete their browsing history, passwords, and cookies.

Now, two months after the initial launch, Firefox Focus is open to many more people, thanks to the translation skills of the Mozilla community. This means that it’s now available in some unusual and niche languages, such as Welsh, Esperanto, Kabyle, and Songhay, though it’s also now localized for a range of more widely-spoken tongues, including Arabic, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Japanese, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish (Chile and Spain), Russian, and French.

There has been a surge in sign-ups for online privacy tools, such as VPNs and encrypted messaging services, in the wake of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory in November. Just las week, encrypted email app ProtonMail announced a new crowdsourced translation program if its own, as well as support for Tor.

Mozilla says its latest translation push was designed to mark Data Privacy Day on January 28. “Mozilla’s community teams hustled to localize all these language versions in time to hit an aggressive launch timetable, and we are so grateful for their help,” explained Nick Nguyen, vice president of product at Mozilla. “This means that a huge chunk of the world’s population can use Firefox Focus in their language to browse privately, leaving no trace and keeping their thoughts and online activities confidential.”

Today’s news comes hot on the heels of a number of privacy-focused features from Mozilla. Just a few days back, Firefox 51 launched for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, bringing warnings for HTTP websites that collect passwords.

In addition to the new languages, Mozilla also now allows users to set Firefox Focus as their default browser.