Spreadshirt, the e-commerce platform for spreading ideas on something tangible, today confirms skyrocketing mobile traffic and sales numbers. As compared to the prior year, Spreadshirt experienced over 40% growth in smartphone orders in 2016. This increase reinforces the company’s plans to continue their steep investments in their mobile strategy and broaden the focus on enhancing and developing new mobile tools. Spreadshirt is a recognized leader in mobile strategy; often taking top industry awards for providing an unsurpassed experience for its five million monthly mobile visitors.

“We know that half of Spreadshirt website visitors come from mobile phones or tablets, and we see strong sales growth in both the U.S. and EU from mobile. Our investments in improving our mobile experience have been affirmed and it strengthens our commitment to make this a top priority in 2017 as well,” said Spreadshirt CEO Phil Rooke. “There is no mobile-first strategy – mobile is the strategy.”

Globally, Spreadshirt has experienced a record 34% of orders placed via mobile devices.

Other notable data points from the U.S. market include:

51% of Spreadshirt US website visitors come from a mobile device with the lion’s share visiting via smartphone at 78%

40% of Spreadshirt US orders are placed from a mobile device, one-third specifically from smartphone

In recognition of the importance of the mobile experience for selling partners, Spreadshirt has created unique tools specifically designed to help them drive sales and to improve the shopping experience for customers, including the following:

Partner App – A mobile app for Spreadshirt sellers to experience a real-time, effortless overview of selling activity. The app helps drive sales by allowing the user to review details about orders, monitor sales statistics, and receive push notifications about new Spreadshirt products and promotions.

Partner Area – A mobile friendly command center where sellers can manage their ideas and shops and publish new designs and products internationally in just the click of a button.

Unified User Experience – Ongoing investments, platform optimizations and simplifications have provided a more consistent experience for both consumers and partners. All are offered the same features and services; regardless of browser or device used to shop or visit.

The Spreadshirt grand plan in 2017 is to focus on the U.S. business and scaling the partner business on the company’s mission to become a $1B entity publishing any idea on anything in under 60 seconds. A best in class mobile strategy is a key component to eclipsing the competition.

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt, an innovative global e-commerce platform for print-on-demand apparel and accessories, empowers everyone to easily buy, sell, create and share their ideas on over 175 different products. Examples of spreading it with Spreadshirt include social influencers from all genres such as gaming, YouTube creators, entertainment, non-profit organizations and over 70,000 selling partners.

Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is active in 18 markets, available in 12 languages, and operates five global production sites. In 2015, Spreadshirt hit global revenue of approximately $105 million, printed more than 3.6 million items, and shipped to 180 countries.

