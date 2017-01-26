Twitter is reorganizing its mobile app, replacing the Moments button with a new section called Explore that will streamline the overall user experience. But don’t worry, because Moments has been bundled into Explore, along with the latest trending tweets, search, and live videos — all right at your fingertips.

This new version of Twitter is rolling out now, initially to those on iOS, and then to Android in the “coming weeks.”

Explore was revealed last October when the company acknowledged it was testing an alternative navigation within its app. It was noteworthy because Moments no longer held its prestigious position. Instead, the feature that curates the best tweets around events has been relegated to this catch-all section.

As Mashable once noted, before Moments launched, there was a Discover tab but it only showed accounts and tweets users might be interested in. But today, there are enough things going on in Twitter that a new section and title was likely in order. Back in 2015, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said that one of the areas of focus under his watch included “simplifying our services.” Explore is part of the effort to do so.

Within this section, you’ll find Moments; the latest trends, such as popular tweets and trending topics; and some of the best live videos on Twitter. The company plans on using this area to show important broadcasts, including those from partners it has deals with, that could be something like the next Thursday Night Football game by the NFL, a show from Bloomberg, and more. Twitter said that this is only the beginning.

Besides the issues around harassment and user safety, a big thing that continues to plague the service is difficulty helping users find value and understand the experience. The current navigation makes a bit more sense, because having a home button is rather self-explanatory, as are notifications, messages, and so on. Everything else about Twitter can be bundled into the Explore section, so you’ll know how to find more interesting people to follow and see what everyone is talking about, along with video coverage around live events.

Twitter acknowledges that it hasn’t always been easy to find what’s happening on the service, so this is a step toward eliminating the problem.