Playwire Media has locked in several partnerships that enable it to sell ads for online game publishers, generating incremental demand for web advertising inventory and helping advertisers reach the lucrative gamer market.

Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Playwire distributes its own video media player and provides monetization services around it. And it has now partnered with Miniclip.com, Roblox, and GameInformer.com.

For Miniclip.com, Playwire will be the exclusive partner to represent web advertising inventory in multiple countries, reaching more than 10 million monthly active players. Playwire will now exclusively represent Miniclip.com’s digital web advertising inventory in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

This partnership will significantly expand reach and access to new audiences in the gaming vertical for Playwire Media’s advertising partners, while delivering maximum yield and incremental demand for Miniclip’s online properties.

Image Credit: Playwire Media

“Playwire has a great reputation and strong track record in advertising sales representation.” said Pieter Kooyman, director of advertising at Miniclip, in a statement. “As such, Playwire Media was the obvious choice for us in selecting a monetization partner for our web properties in this multi-country deal. Their team fully understands our DNA and we are hopeful that this new partnership will yield strong returns.”

Miniclip’s cross-platform games have reached over 1 billion mobile downloads, and see over 200 million monthly active players. Their portfolio consists of over 50 mobile games, including 8 Ball Pool, Soccer Stars and Agar.io, and a catalogue of over 1,000 online games. Playwire Media will deliver new demand to maximize yield for Miniclip’s inventory.

“We’re thrilled about our new partnership with Miniclip,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO of Playwire Media, in a statement. “It’s a natural fit; Miniclip is a global leader in developing highly engaging digital games, and Playwire Media brings a legacy of success and a team of industry veterans in online gaming and advertising. We look forward to continued success in our work with Miniclip on a global level.”

Playwire also provides advertising representation for GameStop TV, Planet Minecraft, and Fraghero. And it is also now working with Roblox, which has a Lego-like online gaming world where kids can build their own experiences and games.

Playwire handles 100 percent of Roblox’s unsold kids ad inventory in the U.S. via Kids Club. As part of the expanded agreement, Playwire will now also handle all direct sales (custom/high-impact) and directly sold programmatic buys for Roblox worldwide outside of the U.S. and Canada, working closely with sales teams in the UK, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

With over 22 million user-created games and a community of over 700,000 creators, Roblox is the largest growing social gaming platform, offering millions of immersive 3D worlds to explore, players to meet, and games to play in a family-friendly environment. Every month, over 44 million gamers visit Roblox to create adventures, play games, role play and learn with their friends.