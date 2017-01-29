Fitbit will release information relating to its fourth quarter earnings on Monday and it reportedly won’t be good news. According to The Information, the wearable technology company will not only disclose results below expectations, but that it will also be laying off up to 10 percent of its workforce.

It’s unclear which department will experience the most cuts, but between 80 and 160 people are said to be impacted. This action will also save Fitbit around $200 million in costs.

The reduction in workforce and earnings results are being blamed with a sluggish market, one that appears to be waning in its interest over fitness bands. Fitbit likely recognized this trend recently and sought to move past its current wearable selection into more diverse holdings, evident through its Pebble acquisition last year and interest in Jawbone.

A source told The Information that Fitbit is interested in developing an app store, opening up its devices to third-party developers — Pebble plays a big part in that move, if true. Should this be the route that Fitbit is taking, the layoffs could be viewed as an effort to restructure in order to not only save money, but shift the focus away from just a hardware company and into a dedicated software one.

James Park, Fitbit’s chief executive, once said that he views the device as being able to one day “save your life.” While some may view it as trendy to wear, Park believes it could be a medical aid. Drawing a clear correlation between daily activity, exercise, and glucose level is the next step, he remarked while at a Quartz event in San Francisco last month. It’s likely that this thinking is related to an app market approach whereby Fitbit is supplying the device, but the capabilities around medical and healthcare services are provided by third-parties.

Fitbit declined to comment.

Updated as of 6:14 p.m. Pacific on Sunday: Corrected to state that Fitbit will release information around Q4 earnings results.