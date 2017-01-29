On Saturday, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick voiced his concern about the immigration ban imposed by the Trump administration and that he would bring this issue up to the president when meeting later this week. He also highlighted steps the on-demand ride sharing service would be taking to protect its drivers. The day after receiving criticism from the press and customers, Uber has revealed more details.

In an email being sent to drivers, Kalanick shared that beyond providing compensation to those who will lose out on earnings because they’re banned from the U.S., Uber will also provide legal support help them return, which includes the formation of a $3 million defense fund. The company intends to use this amount to assist drivers with any immigration and translation services.

Kalanick previously stated that some drivers spend considerable time in the U.S. making money to send back to loved ones. They’ll take long breaks to head back overseas to see their extended families. Now they’re caught up in this legal quagmire where they are unable to return and make money to support their families. To help reduce the stress, Kalanick promised that Uber was working out a process “to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months.”

Details of how drivers would be compensated weren’t immediately revealed, but those looking for assistance can submit their details through a Google Docs form.

“At Uber we’ve always believed in standing up for what’s right. Today we need your help supporting drivers who may be impacted by the President’s unjust immigration ban,” the company’s CEO wrote.

While tech CEOs have come out with statements condemning the president’s action surrounding the treatment of immigrants and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, some companies have taken more direct approaches to countering this executive order. Uber competitor Lyft announced it will be donating $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over the next four years, while Airbnb will be hosting displaced refugees impacted by this action.

Criticism has been levied at Uber over its involvement with the Trump administration. Kalanick himself sits on the economic advisory board for the president and there was public outcry over when Uber drivers continued to operate when taxis went on strike in protest of the immigration ban. This has led some to promote a #DeleteUber campaign. However, the company seems to remain undeterred at continuing its operation and feels it can change Trump’s mind by having a seat at the table.

Here’s the email Kalanick is sending out to drivers: