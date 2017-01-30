Owners of Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices can now use the Starbucks Reorder skill to order coffee, the company announced today.

To make orders, customers must create a Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay account so orders are preset and paid for before entering a local Starbucks location. Select users of the Starbucks iOS app may also use their voice to make orders.

To use the Starbucks Reorder skill, visit the Alexa Skills Marketplace or say “Alexa, enable the Starbucks Reorder skill.” Once the skill and the Mobile Order and Pay account are connected, all you have to do is say “Alexa, tell Starbucks to start my usual order.”

This is Starbuck’s second recent venture into conversational commerce, following the launch of the My Starbucks barista chatbot for the Starbucks app last month.

Starbucks was in the news earlier today when CEO Howard Schultz pledged to hire 10,000 refugees following executive orders by President Donald Trump to ban the citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.