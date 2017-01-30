Google today said it has started releasing a developer preview of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, an update to its latest version of Android that should become available to everyone in the coming weeks.

But the update won’t be available for all Android devices, and today’s preview isn’t, either. If you have a Google Pixel or Pixel XL, Google Pixel C, Google Nexus Player, or LG-made Nexus 5X, you can get install the latest update through the Android Beta Program, Google vice president of engineering Dave Burke wrote in a blog post. An update for the Huawei-made Nexus 6P will come later, Burke wrote.

“Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bug fixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users,” Burke wrote.

If you qualify for the update, you should receive it in the next few days if you don’t already have it, Burke wrote.

Android Nougat was running on just 0.4 percent of Android devices as of December 5. Google released Android 7.1.1 for supported devices in December.