Apple sold roughly 78.3 million iPhones, 13.1 million iPads, and 5.4 million Macs in the first quarter of 2017, which includes holiday sales — that’s up from the 74.5 million iPhones it sold in Q1 2016, and down from 21.4 million iPads and 5.5 million Macs it sold that same quarter.

Nearly 10 years since the first iPhone’s release, way back in 2007, investors are waiting for something big from Apple, as my colleague Chris O’Brien pointed out earlier today. But for now overeager investors must settle for the iPhone 7, which managed to best analyst expectations by about 1.3 million iPhones.

Apple’s “Services” revenue, which includes money from Apple Music subscriptions, is also up this year from last, this time by a significant margin: 18 percent. However, Apple’s mysterious “Other” revenue, which includes Apple Watch and TV sales, is down by about 7.5 percent.

