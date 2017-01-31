Jagger & Lewis is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise money for its new smart dog collar that can tell you if your pet is OK even if you are not nearby.

Image Credit: Jagger & Lewis

France-based Jagger & Lewis said the new smart dog collar device attaches to any collar and measures a variety of pet metrics.

“It helps you improve your relationship with your dog,” said a company spokeswoman at the recent CES 2017 trade show in Las Vegas. “We track movement, drinking, eating, sleeping, stress, and provide you information that veterinarians can use to understand your dog.”

The product is expected to ship in May. You can use a companion app to receive updates on your dog’s well-being and behavior.

And while owners know their dog better than anyone else, Jagger & Lewis’ device helps in situations where owners are unsure why their pup is behaving in a certain way.

You enter your dog’s age, breed, and diet to help build a complete profile. You can get real-time alerts about your dog’s well-being when you are at work or the dog is with a sitter. If your dog is barking a lot, the device lets you know.

Alexandre Delille started the company in early 2015. The app is available on Android and iOS. It provides advice from Jagger & Lewis’ team of veterinary experts, including behavioral veterinarian Claude Béata.

In the “away mode,” the device tells you if there are any changes in your dog’s usual activity. In “guest mode,” it tells you the usual behavior of the dog in that context, and if there are any aberrations from the norm. And in “challenge mode,” it gives you challenges so you can spend time playing with the dog.

Users will be able to share a report with their vet via the smartphone app, so they can look at the dog’s behavior and compare it over time.

Arnaud Muller, European veterinary specialist in dermatology, said, “We will be able to use this device to measure activity that, until now, could only be judged in a subjective way by owners at home, or with us during a consultation. What this provides is a really precise measurement which, based on your dog’s behavior, gives tangible and reliable figures. This means we could even use it to support the assessment of treatment.”

Jagger & Lewis is available to back on Kickstarter. Limited early bird pledge levels start at $119, which includes a collar, charger and the smartphone app on iOS or Android. The company has 16 employees.