An impressive 59.5 percent of Google’s net global ad revenues will come from mobile ads this year. By next year, that number will shoot up to three quarters of their revenue. And if Google’s got it going on, you know it’s a major industry trend affecting the rest of us.

Mobile app monetization still has major untapped potential, with more canvasses opening up for mobile advertising than ever. For instance, over 2.5 billion people have at least one messaging app — a number that’s expected to reach 3.6 billion, or just about half of the human race, in just the next couple of years.

The problem is that with way more money and more comprehensive campaigns, marketers are throwing the doors wide open to fraud. Major mobile app install and engagement campaigns to attract loyal users are big, juicy targets that are attracting the attention of tech swindlers intent on latching on and sucking your budget dry.

In 2016, it was estimated that mobile app marketers lost upwards of $100 million due to app install and engagement advertising fraud. The liars and the cheaters are getting one over on us because they’re getting more sophisticated with every new OS update, learning new tricks to dupe advertisers into paying for both installs of fakery and in-app engagements of lies.

It’s everything from falsified click data to paid installs from counterfeit devices, and even fraudulent and simulated in-app events (CPA fraud). And the damage doesn’t stop there, because the impact of these false installs and events on lookalike targeting and retargeting is staggering.

Sure, the news sounds grim, but the market is fighting back, from increasingly sophisticated verification tools to collaborations with publishers in order to pinpoint specific impressions, categorize the problem, and snag actionable data in real time.

For mobile advertising, the rewards outnumber the risks, with engagement opportunities blowing open the gates, and video and 360-advertising creating new audience dynamics while crackdowns on fraud continue.

