Spain-based ticketing marketplace Ticketbis has been rebranded as “StubHub” eight months after the eBay-owned company of the same name announced plans to buy it. The acquisition was finalized in early August.

Founded in 2000, StubHub emerged as one of the biggest names in the secondary ticketing market space, which is why eBay came calling in a $310 million deal in 2007. Last year, StubHub revealed plans to take on Ticketmaster with a new platform for both primary and secondary tickets.

Launched out of Spain in 2009, Ticketbis is a similar proposition to that of StubHub and grew to operate in around 50 markets across Southern Europe, Latin America, and Asia. StubHub, for its part, was mainly known in the U.S., though it has also operated in the U.K. since 2012, Germany since 2015, and Mexico as of last year. By snapping up Ticketbis, eBay and StubHub gained a direct artery into some lucrative new markets.

That Ticketbis is being rebranded as StubHub isn’t entirely surprising as it gives the brand uniformity around the world, though it’s worth noting here that many companies choose to keep existing brands following acquisitions to avoid confusing consumers in local markets.

“StubHub is making solid progress in our goal to integrate Ticketbis into our platform, and to give consumers access to the world’s largest catalog of live events,” explained StubHub president Scott Cutler, in a press release. “This phase marks a significant step in introducing Ticketbis customers to the StubHub brand, and extending to them access to the performers, artists, and athletes they love, no matter where they live, or where they want to travel.”

With this phase of integration, customers will gain additional benefits, such as being able to use their local language and pay for items in their local currency, while it also ushers in stronger consumer guarantees for Ticketbis users. Future integrations between the two platforms will see the launch of a new global app that lets users view and book live events in any market where StubHub is available.