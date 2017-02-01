Google is terminating the pilot program for its Hands Free payment service after 10 months of testing in the San Francisco Bay Area. The app will be shut down on February 8 and after that, the company asks that you switch over to Android Pay. All photos and settings that are stored will automatically be “permanently deleted.”

Last March, Google launched Hands Free for Android and iOS after teasing it in 2015. The concept behind it was to reduce the time you had to pay for goods and services without having to take out your phone. Using a combination of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and location-based services, when you want to pay, you would tell the cashier you’re paying with Google, provide your initials, and then the cashier would verify you are who you say you are by looking at the photo on your Hands Free profile.

In emails to users, Google claimed that it received “positive feedback” and now was the time for it to bring the learnings to more people and stores. What the next iteration of mobile payments looks like remains to be seen, but it’ll likely be part of Android Pay in the future.

After February 8, participating stores enrolled in the pilot program will also no longer accept payments through Hands Free.

What lessons Google learned remains unclear, but it probably educated the company on how to improve the hands-free experience. Being able to grab and go will likely save people time and reduce long lines at the register, but how can it be done in a way that is pleasant for both merchants and consumers without requiring a huge learning curve?

Android Pay has been around for a while, but it’s in a crowded field, one filled with competing services from Apple, Samsung, PayPal, and even those from individual businesses like Kohl’s and some which have been exploring the potential for a mobile payment offering.

Here’s the email being sent to users: