VentureCapital.org today announced that 27 companies will “pitch” their stories in front of hundreds of investors at the upcoming 2017 Investors Choice™ Venture Capital Conference in an effort to raise between $200,000 to $10 million per company.

Held on Friday, February 17 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Investors Choice Conference is the oldest VC conference in the United States, as well as the largest investor conference in the Rocky Mountain Region.

“This marks the 33rd year we have produced the Investors Choice Conference, and we were overwhelmed by the number of companies interested in presenting at our conference this year,” said Brad Bertoch, President and CEO of VentureCapital.org. “We now have 27 vetted firms making final preparations to deliver their 10-minute investor presentations, and I expect this will be the best conference we’ve ever had.”

Over 850 companies have turned to VentureCapital.org since its first Investors Choice Conference was held in 1984 to help them learn the intricacies of fundraising from private investors and venture capitalists. Since 2009, VentureCapital.org alumni companies and their investors have realized over $7 billion in financial returns – including venture and strategic investments, public offerings, and Mergers & Acquisition transactions (M&A).

Although the bulk of the firms presenting at the 2017 Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference come from Utah and the Rocky Mountain region, other participating companies are based in states as far away as Missouri and Washington. Products and services provided by these firms range from software to flexible semiconductors and from cosmetics to ostrich meat.

Included below is an alphabetized list of the companies currently slated to present at the 2017 Investors Choice VC Conference, along with a brief description of the products/services they offer.

The 2017 Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Company presentations will be delivered in two tracks running throughout the morning to midday. Following a lunch break, conference attendees will be able to attend several panel discussions from 2-4 p.m., as well as the closing Reception from 4-6 p.m.

In addition, interested individuals can also participate in two Investors Choice events on Thursday, February 16:

A Ski/Snowboard Day at Solitude Mountain Resort, and

at Solitude Mountain Resort, and An Investors Reception from 6-9 p.m. at Gallivan Hall in Salt Lake City.

Details about the Conference can be found online here. Additionally, tickets to attend the various 2017 Investors Choice events can be purchased here (at prices ranging from $150 to $645). Discount Codes to attend the Conference are available to Accredited Investors, Venture Capitalists, Strategic Investors, and Family Office executives by contacting David Politis at me@davidpolitis.com.

About VentureCapital.org

VentureCapital.org is a 501(c)(3) non-profit (formed in 1983 as the Wayne Brown Institute®), and it is one of the oldest and most successful venture acceleration organizations in the world. Thousands of companies have been served by VentureCapital.org, and over 850 firms have participated in its annual Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference. Since 2009, VentureCapital.org alumni companies have realized over $7 billion in monies raised or investor payouts via Merger & Acquisition transactions. For more information, call 801-595-1141 or visit www.VentureCapital.org.

VentureCapital.org, Investors Choice, and Wayne Brown Institute are each trademarks of the Wayne Brown Institute. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

