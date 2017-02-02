Free Nimble add-in Enriches Contacts With Details for More Effective Engagement

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 2, 2017–

Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced a new free add-in for Microsoft Outlook on iOS delivering instant social business insights on people and companies. The new Nimble Smart Contacts add-in for Outlook on iOS will make it easy for Outlook users to benefit from Nimble’s full and detailed view of any contact – directly from their email messages.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005872/en/

Nimble’s add-in for Outlook on iOS Delivers Instant Business Insights Inside email

Instant Business and Social Insights on People and Companies in Outlook on iOS

Company Insights Including Biography, Industry, Number of Employees, Year Founded, Keywords, Company Type, Revenue, Ticker, CEO Name, Address and Phone

People Insights Including Person’s Name, Company Name, Title, Biography, Location, Keywords, Work Experience, Education, Social Identities

Social Contact Profile Matching to Create rich contact details

Social Company Profile Matching to Create rich company details

“The biggest cause of communication failure is lack of knowledge of who someone is or what their business is about,” says Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble and founder of the pioneering CRM, GoldMine. “Nimble has reimagined relationship management with a Simply Smarter Relationship Manager add-in that works for you, delivering critical contact background details right inside your Outlook inbox,” adds Ferrara.

Business people who are overwhelmed by their email inboxes and exploding number of business contacts can now access Nimble Contact Insights within Outlook. The Nimble add-in for Microsoft Outlook on iOS enables users to comprehensively profile any email contact, to inform engagement and help grow relationships in an authentic and meaningful way.

“Nimble is a welcome addition to the Office ecosystem as they clearly have an understanding of the needs of business users in a social, global world,” said Rob Howard, Director, Office Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Providing contextual information about contacts helps business relationships flourish, so connecting that capability through the new Nimble add-in for Outlook on iOS is a logical step.”

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, the new Nimble add-in for Outlook on iOS is available to all Office 365 commercial users and is rolling out to Outlook.com users over the next few weeks. This Outlook add-in compliments the existing Nimble add-ins for Outlook on the web and desktop. Nimble Business accounts are offered at $25 per user, per month. Existing Outlook users can use Nimble daily for free to get insights on contacts and companies.

Nimble has been extending its pioneering Social Relationship Management Platform to work everywhere their customers work. Nimble delivers relationship insights everywhere you work including G Suite, Outlook, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Hootsuite, iOS and Android.

Resources

Blog Post

What’s New in Nimble

Nimble Demo Video

Nimble Outlook Add-In Video

Screenshots

Nimble Named #1 in CRM, Sales Intelligence and Overall Satisfaction

These awards follow recent accolades for Nimble, including: Nimble Named 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner, King of CRM by GetApp, #1 in CRM Value, #1 CRM in Customer Satisfaction and CRM Market Leader 3 years in a row by G2 Crowd. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer. Nimble was named #1 CRM in numerous other reviews over the past six months including; #1 CRM for Small Business by TechnologyAdvice, Highest Rated Software by Small, Mid-Size and Enterprise Business Users, Highest Rated CRM, Highest Rated Sales Intelligence, Best Software 2014 and Highest Rated Ease-of-Setup. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams. It allows people to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005872/en/

Nimble Inc.

Michaela Prouzova, 310-438-5362

michaela@nimble.com