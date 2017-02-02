Investment Will Propel 2017 Release of Company’s Head-Up Display Technology and Connected Riding Solutions

NUVIZ, Inc. today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension and Pankl Racing Systems. The investment will be used to finalize product development, as well as boost sales and marketing efforts ahead of the launch of the company’s head-up display technology and connected riding solutions in the first half of 2017.

Pictured are NUVIZ’s co-founders (left is Marcel Rogalla, Co-Founder at NUVIZ and right is Malte Laass, Co-Founder at NUVIZ). (Photo: Business Wire)

“This strategic investment is very exciting for NUVIZ as it is a testament to our technology leadership in the HUD and connected riding space, and further emphasizes the demand and need for the user experiences we have set out to create,” said Malte Laass, founder & chief strategy officer, NUVIZ. “As we approach our launch, we are very happy to have found a partner with deep industry knowledge, and the expertise and patience needed to build a sustainable technology business.”

In addition to the monetary investment from Pierer Industrie AG, strategic synergies between the KTM Group and NUVIZ will open exciting opportunities for both companies including marketing, distribution and product integration with KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles.

“NUVIZ is set to release one of the most anticipated motorcycle products of the year,” said Stefan Pierer, CEO, KTM Group. “We look forward to working with NUVIZ as they unveil new HUD and connectivity capabilities that stand to transform the motorcycling experience as we know it.”

With their headquarters in San Diego, and a world-class research and development team located in Salo, Finland; NUVIZ is building a global presence as the release of its flagship connected HUD solution for motorcyclists nears. NUVIZ’s latest strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG brings its funding total to over $9M in equity financing and venture debt.

For more information, visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.

About Pierer Industrie AG

Pierer Industrie AG is an Austrian industrial holding group which is owned 100 percent by Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH and holds shareholdings in various domestic and foreign companies. Within the Pierer Industrie Group the KTM Industries Group is the major participation, which concentrates on the motorcycle and automotive industry strategically and operationally.

About NUVIZ, Inc.

NUVIZ, Inc. is innovating the future of connected motorcycle riding. Comprised of an international team of specialists in the motorcycle, optics, and mobile device industries, NUVIZ has taken that passion and knowledge to transform the riding experience via head-up display (HUD) technology. NUVIZ’s flagship product is the first HUD to offer a seamless and intuitive experience for riders to navigate, communicate, and capture videos or photos – all while keeping their focus on the road. For more information, please visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.

