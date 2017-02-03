Microsoft wants you to have the latest and greatest Skype experience. If you want the old Skype, well, uh, tough.

The company said today that starting on March 1 — less than 30 days from now — people will no longer be able to sign in to version 7.16 of Skype for Windows desktop and older versions, and version 7.18 of Skype for Mac and older versions thereof.

“If you’re one of those users, all you’ll need to do is download the new update,” the Skype team said in a blog post.

This isn’t the first time Skype is retiring old software. But that doesn’t mean the upcoming move won’t rankle some people.

Version 7.18 of Skype for Mac and version 7.16 of Skype for Windows both came out less than a year and a half ago — in December 2015. So it’s not as if this is very old software.

Still, Microsoft has been doing a lot to improve Skype in the past year. It’s been migrating the app to its Azure public cloud infrastructure, and adding chatbots. Current versions of Skype — like version 7.44 for Mac — come with amenities like better previews of websites and better support for emoticons and other content in the input box for chats.

“We’ve poured our energy and passion into creating something truly special, and this is just the beginning,” Skype said.