Google had one of the first commercials during Super Bowl LI to promote Google Home, but Amazon Echo may be more fun to talk to during the Super Bowl.

Ask Google Home who will win Super Bowl LI and it you get a rather cautious response citing a USA Today poll and Vegas odds that favor the Patriots, but the intelligent assistant predicts no winner.

Alexa is a bit more bold.

“I think it will be a really exciting game with lots of scoring. The Patriots are favored to win by three points last I checked, but honestly I think the Falcon’s offense is going to score and they will fly home with the win,” it said.

Ask Google Home who it is rooting for and it will give the same response as if you asked who will win the Super Bowl.

Alexa’s response: “I’m flying with the Falcons on this one. I was pretty low when they beat my Seahawks but I’ll feel better if they go on to win the whole thing, plus birds of a feather got to stick together right?”

Amazon Echo and Google Home have a few special features for Super Bowl LI. Here’s a few.

Alexa has Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots burns

What’s a Super Bowl without taking sides and talking copious amounts of trash? For jokes, say “Alexa, tell me a Patriots burn” or “Alexa, tell me a Falcons burn.”

Me: “Alexa, tell me a Falcons burn.”

Alexa: “What’s the difference between me and the Falcons? I have a ring.”

Order a pizza or beer

Google Home and Alexa-enabled devices can both be used to order a pizza.

Google Home can order from Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut on Alexa.

You can also order Wingstop, Starbucks, and in 28 cities around the country, the Drizly Alexa skill delivers Miller Lite.

Random facts

Ask Google Home for Super Bowl facts and you can hear when first Super Bowl was played, the price of tickets over time, or that eight million pounds of guacamole is eaten on the typical Super Bowl Sunday.

Ask Alexa for Super Bowl facts and you hear random facts about the National Football League.

Sports trivia

With Google Assistant say you can play Lucky Trivia Sports, a multiplayer trivia game.

Alexa also has skills like SuperBowl Facts and Super Bowl Fan Quiz.