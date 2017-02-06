Google is rolling out a notable update to its Maps app for Android from today, one that serves up easy access to real-time data on transport and places to eat.

Swiping up from the bottom will surface three new tabs for “places,” “driving,” and “public transport.” The first of these tabs reveals recommendations on places to eat and drink and works based either on your current location or on a place that you’ve manually searched for in Google Maps. Additionally, you can click through to get more information about nearby grocery stores, ATMs, gas stations, and pharmacies.

When you tap the second tab you’ll be shown your estimated arrival time for a drive to your house or to work — assuming you have these addresses saved to your Google Maps account. You can then tap on your desired route (i.e. to home or work), or tap to view traffic reports. From this screen you can also choose to receive real-time traffic information as you drive without being inundated with turn-by-turn directions — this is useful for those who know the route well.

On the third tab, meanwhile, you’ll be given instant access to information about what bus or train to catch to your home or place of work, as well as when you can expect the next one to arrive.

While Google Maps serves up all this information already, Google is attempting to make the most-requested facets of the service easier to access — people typically use Google Maps to figure out routes and transport options to and from their work or home, and finding places to eat and drink in a certain location also ranks highly.

Today’s update comes a few weeks after Google introduced a new feature in Maps that predicts how busy the parking is at the destination, thought that is limited to just 25 U.S. metro areas for now.

The latest update to Google Maps on Android is rolling out from today, but it can take several days or longer for everyone to receive the update. The company hasn’t indicated when, or if, this feature will be landing on the iOS incarnation of the app.