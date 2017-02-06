The Holberton School, founded two years ago to help fill the tech skills gap using non-traditional learning techniques, has raised $2.3 million to boost that effort. The funding round was led by daphni, a European venture capital firm with contributions from Reach Capital and Insight Venture Partners.

In hopes of building a pool of experienced software engineers and programmers Holberton offers select students a hands-on, project-based education that is reportedly faster than traditional coursework. Students are selected by an algorithm that gauges their motivation, talent, and willingness to cooperate acccording to Holberton co-founder Sylvain Kalache. “When i was at a startup here it was hard to find talent. Then, when I went to LinkedIn, it was still hard to find talent,” Kalache told Fortune.

Holberton students are given tasks like building a web site, and turned loose on it. There are mentors from companies like Docker and IBM, but the students are encouraged to work in teams to find the tools they need and then get the job done.

The school offers a two year program that mixes on-site project work at the school with full-time internships at a company, and another nine months of more specialized work, said Kalaich. Located in San Francisco’s start-up dense south-of-market (SoMA) neighborhood, the school groups students in classes of typically 29 or 32 people.

Tuition is free, but once graduates are employed they must pay 17% of their gross salaries back to Holberton over three years. The program’s goals are to help bright students find meaningful work and ease the shortage of programmers and software engineers in the Bay Area, a challenge that affects startups and large companies alike.

Previously, some $2 million in seed money was raised by investors including Dan Scholnick of Trinity Ventures; Jerry Yang, co-founder and former chief executive of Yahoo, and others.

Holberton was named after Frances Elizabeth “Betty” Holberton, one of the six programmers of ENIAC, the world’s first programmable, all-electronic computer. And in honor of its namesake the school wants to get more women into tech. Thus far it’s seen some success: More than half of those enrolled are women, Kalache said. And student ages range from 16 to 68.

