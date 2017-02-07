Hootsuite is enhancing its social media management platform, giving customers the ability to now manage their Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns thanks to its acquisition of AdEspresso. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but AdEspresso will remain operational. Its purchase comes three months after Hootsuite launched its social ad offering with several partners, including AdEspresso.

“Social advertising has become a vital aspect of marketing; companies are looking for ways to reach an active, engaged audience while getting more mileage from content and advertising spend. With AdEspresso, we’re bringing our users a simple, powerful, battle-tested solution that delivers measurable ROI,” said Hootsuite chief executive Ryan Holmes in a statement.

For years, Hootsuite has been a place where brand managers and communication executives go to manage their social media presence, be it on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Google+. But now the company is expanding its focus to include social advertising, allowing its customers to not only monitor what’s being said but to actively market to their fans around things they are talking about online.

With the inclusion of AdEspresso, Hootsuite not only gets the ability to help manage and optimize conversations, it gets the marketing aspect so it can provide a cohesive voice, instead of the two teams operating independently.

Founded in 2013, AdEspresso specializes in providing agencies and brands ways to create and optimize their Facebook ads through a subscription service. The company had raised $3.2 million in venture funding from 500 Startups, Texas Atlantic Capital, VTF Capital, VentureFriends, SierraMaya360, and angel investors.