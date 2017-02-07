Twilio ($TWLO) has released the results of its fourth quarter 2016 earnings in which it generated $82 million in revenue, an increase of 60 percent, and a non-GAAP net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Wall Street analysts expected the company to bring in $74.2 million in revenue and an EPS loss of $0.05.

Shares in the company were down 2.83 percent for the day to close at $30.92. In after-hours trading, the stock is fluctuating wildly, at one point dropping by 3 percent and then leaping up more than 3 percent.

“Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate the power of our platform business model that starts with developers and extends to some of the largest enterprises in the world,” remarked company CEO Jeff Lawson in a statement. “As we look into 2017, we will continue to invest in innovation and growth with the goal of powering the software-based future of communications.”

On the customer side, Twilio reported that it now has 36,606 active customer accounts as of December 31, which is a 36 percent increase from the same time last year. When you look at the base revenue generated by active customers, the company saw $75.2 million, which is a 155 percent growth rate from Q4 2015.

As it relates to the entire year, the company remains unprofitable. In 2016, it saw its losses increase more than 6 percent annually, with $41.3 million in the red after generating total revenue of $277 million.

After starting a new era as a publicly traded company, Twilio has seen its stock jump 90 percent from $23.99 to $28.53 on its first day and then skyrocket to a high of $70.96 before dropping to its current standing of a few dollars above its IPO price. This quarter’s results are another instance of the company beating market expectations, but it’s likely that investors are still looking for some renewed magic within Twilio, the same one that saw the share price leap to new territory.

Another tidbit that the company mentioned in its earnings: It acquired the messaging provider Beepsend.