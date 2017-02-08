LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 8, 2017–

AdAction ranked a top-five, high-performing ad network in Singular’s newly released ROI Index, coming in fifth on Android and eighth on iOS platforms.

A first of its kind, this ROI report ranked the ad networks’ performances according to the revenue they drove into mobile apps against what the advertisers spent. Analyzing over $3 billion in ad spend across more than 1,500 apps on 1,000 mobile ad networks, this report highlights the 20 networks that brought the greatest success to marketers in 2016. Competing against industry giants like Facebook and Google AdWords, AdAction was among the leaders in both platforms, outperforming AdWords in iOS rankings alone.

“We were thrilled to see the results of Singular’s ROI Index emphasize AdAction as one of the frontrunners in the industry,” said Founder and CEO Brian Fox. “It’s refreshing to evaluate the raw revenue analytics associated with our user acquisition marketing efforts. This report reflects that our client-first approach is driving value for our advertisers.”

Founded in 2013, AdAction has one of the highest client retention rates in the industry, working with high-profile advertisers like Uber, Letgo, and Machine Zone. The performance-marketing network recently recorded its strongest year to date with 78 million installs worldwide in 2016.

AdAction is focusing its efforts on new initiatives this year, enhancing platform solutions to provide cross-channel data optimization in real time and one-of-a-kind fraud compliance protection. Offering advertisers in-house media buying support, creative analysis, and firsthand account management on mobile app user acquisition campaigns.

For more information or to schedule a private meeting at an upcoming trade show, contact AdAction at info@adactioninteractive.com.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction is an innovative mobile app media company partnering with leading app developers, Fortune 100 brands, and quality publishers to facilitate and accelerate efforts to increase sales, drive app downloads, and engage consumers across iOS and Android platforms. Since its inception in 2013, AdAction continues to have one of the highest client retention rates in the industry and averages more than 6 million monthly app installs in 180+ countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208006195/en/

AdAction Interactive

Miranda Moore

Marketing & Public Relations Manager

mmoore@adactioninteractive.com