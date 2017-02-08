The European Commission has negotiated a deal that should remove the geographic limitations on how and where residents can access their digital books, videos, and games.

“Today’s agreement will bring concrete benefits to Europeans,” said vice president in charge of the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip, in a statement. “People who have subscribed to their favorite series, music and sports events at home will be able to enjoy them when they travel in Europe. This is a new important step in breaking down barriers in the Digital Single Market.”

The deal comes a week after the EU announced a deal to end mobile roaming charges, starting this summer. And both come almost two years after the EU unveiled an ambitious Digital Single Market plan to transform the region’s fractured marketplace for things like mobile services, video streaming, and ecommerce.

Ansip noted in his statement that both deals will help consumers, who are increasingly accessing their media content on mobile devices across borders.

Currently, many video- and music-streaming services are blocked via geo-fencing when users cross borders. The new copyright deal should put an end to that, at least within the 28 EU member states.

The deal must officially be approved by Council of the EU and the European Parliament. Once passed, the new rules take effect in 2018.