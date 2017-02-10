With an extraordinary 960% ROI, influencer marketing should be a top priority. But who should you connect with, how do you develop the relationship, and how can you leverage it effectively? Join this interactive VB Live event for insight into getting the best results.

Who are they going to believe — you, the person looking to make a profit from the tender, innocent consumers you’re targeting? Or their favorite social media star, the internet-famous person they don’t know if they want to be, or want to be with?

You’re pretty sure you know the answer to that. And it’s also the answer to why influencer marketing can be a powerful brand strategy when you’re looking to build your credibility, your reputation, and honest-to-god belief in the power behind your product.

But while the gut check has always an been essential tool in the marketer’s belt, increasingly we’re not only being asked to prove bottom-line results, but eager to demonstrate the kind of sexy ROI that makes the C-suite want to keep boosting your budget.

Luckily the ROI is now proven to be for-real: Rhythm One, a digital advertising solutions specialist, recently discovered that for every buck spent on an influencer marketing strategy, the average earned media value was $9.60 — or in other words, a 960 percent return on investment.

Social media consultancy Convince and Convert, alongside Nielsen, also found that not only does influencer marketing generate online sales, but impacts offline ones too, with influencer-exposed households purchasing 10 percent more products than the control group, and influencer posts delivering an ROI 11 times the ROI of banner ads after 12 months.

Influencer marketing is the way to cut through the clutter of advertising and messaging being shouted into consumer faces, the shutdown of organic reach on social media platforms, and the fact that one in four browsers has an ad blocker working merrily away in the background.

The classic “get Beyoncé to say nice things about you” strategy is long over, though. Unless they’re already fond of you, an A-lister getting on board is prohibitively expensive. To create an effective crusade and make a real, wide-reaching impact, companies need to identify a strategically important collection of lower-level influencers that can actually function as a campaign.

Because the approach can get actually expensive and the coordination of group campaigns are complex, companies like Fanbread are stepping into the game. Fanbread, which was just acquired by RockYou, one of the top video ad networks in the world, offers a platform that actually automates advertising for influencers.

In-house writers and videographers create personalized content or video, and it’s served programmatically to the influencers’ platforms, which collectively reach over 64 million fans. That’s a lot of scalable, low-touch reach-out-and-touch-someone.

