This week, Tech.eu tracked 16 technology M&A transactions and 55 tech funding deals totaling €259 million (about $276 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) The European Union agreed Tuesday on new rules allowing subscribers of online services in one EU country access to them while traveling in another. The new “portability” ruling is the first step of regulation under a drive by the European Commission to introduce a single digital market in Europe.

2) The Priceline Group has signed a deal to acquire UK and Denmark-based travel search site Momondo Group for $550 million in cash.

3) Giant Internet firms Facebook and Google joined forces with news organizations on Monday to launch new fact-checking tools designed to root out “fake news” stories in France ahead of the country’s presidential election.

4) Nokia said on Thursday it is seeking to buy local company Comptel for 347 million euros, as mobile operators increasingly rely on software to make their networks more intelligent.

5) Swedish e-commerce payments company Klarna has acquired Germany’s BillPay for a reported £60 million.

6) Frontline Ventures has announced the close of its €60 million Fund II for investing in B2B software companies at the pre-seed and seed stages.

7) Amsterdam-based Bloomon, an online flower delivery service, has raised €21.4 million in a Series B funding round.

8) Ireland’s privacy watchdog has launched a bid to refer Facebook’s data transfer mechanism to the European Union’s top court in a landmark case that could put the shifting of data across the Atlantic under renewed legal threat.

9) Just Eat’s CEO David Buttress will step down from the company in March because of “urgent family matters.”

10) Timico, a managed cloud services provider based in Nottinghamshire, UK, has raised more than £50 million from private equity firm Lyceum Capital.

Bonus link: Europe’s VR ecosystem has grown to nearly 300 companies

