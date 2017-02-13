Every company has that one person who loves to hear themselves talk at meetings. This person offers oh-so clever insights that are nothing more than jargon-laden platitudes. Helping us know that we are not alone in our disdain for this individual comes a chatbot with a horrible, but appropriate name: The Douchebag Strategist. Some sample gems:

Need to reframe the problem? “We need a MVP framework to show how this rich media experience will boost sales.”

Need a strategy statement? “The strategy is to engage millennials through post-personalisation intercontextuality.”

Or, in search of an audience insight? “Working moms are super into mobile-only curated content.”

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think. Certainly more fun than listening to you-know-who utter banalities at the next meeting.

5. Would-be Friend

Would-be Friend is a great way to meet new friends. When you talk to Would-be Friend, we pick someone else at random.

Available on Messenger

4. Postcard Bot

Create a custom photo postcard and send to anywhere in the world using SMS or Messenger.

Available on Messenger, SMS

3. Web Capture

Text web page url, it’ll send back its screenshot as image.

Available on Messenger

2. Douchebag Strategist

Stuck in a creative rut? Need a killer insight? Not sure what a strategist is supposed to say when getting senior management up to speed?

Don’t worry! Douchebag Strategist is here. I’ll help you sound smart in your next meeting.

Available on Messenger

1. Botpress

An open-source bot creation tool written in JavaScript. It is powered by a graphical interface and by a rich set of open-source modules built by the community.

Available on Messenger, Slack

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period February 6 – 12, 2017.