Counter-drone security firm Dedrone has raised $15 million in a second round of funding led by John Chambers, executive chairman and former CEO of Cisco, and Felicis Ventures.

The company makes software to detect drones in your air space and provide an early warning about someone snooping on your property.

The funding comes on the heels of Dedrone’s rapid expansion in the security market. The new capital will be used to increase marketing and sales efforts, as well as investing in global research and development. All of Dedrone’s series A investors are participating and providing funding for the new round.

Dedrone offers security solutions addressing airspace vulnerabilities exploited by the advances in consumer and commercial drone technology. Dedrone’s software platform, detects aerial intrusions, and provides early warning of malicious drone activities. It is being used to protect data centers, prisons, airports, and other critical facilities from corporate espionage, smuggling, terrorism, and hacking.

Image Credit: Dedrone

Led by CEO and cofounder Jörg Lamprecht, the company was established in 2014; it’s headquartered in San Francisco, with production and R&D in Kassel, Germany.

“Drones have given people the ability to go places where they have never been before and at times, circumnavigate traditional physical and cyber security installations,” said Chambers, in a statement. “Dedrone’s unique approach to use existing sensors and a powerful machine learning platform empowers enterprise and federal customers to re-gain control of their airspace. I believe Joerg and the Dedrone team are positioned to lead, and it’s an honor to be a part of their team.”

Dedrone said it has added new international resellers, including Airbus, Singtel, and Deutsche Telekom. It has already secured over 200 installations in 2016, with notable customers including the 2016 U.S. presidential debates, the Suffolk County prison in New York, the Royal Family of Qatar, and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The company’s investors include Dominic Orr, CEO of Aruba Networks; Selina Lo, CEO of Ruckus Wireless; Hans Robertson, cofounder of Meraki; Tom Noonan, former chairman, president, and CEO of Internet Security Systems; and Trevor Healy, former CEO of Jajah and Amobee.

“The Dedrone team has experienced tremendous growth in the past year, and we’re thrilled to partner with such reputable organizations and partners, including John Chambers and Felicis Ventures,” Lamprecht said in a statement. “I’m very proud of our team of world-class innovators and engineers, who are committed every day to build this business and advance the security market’s understanding of the risks associated with drone operations. Together with our partners, we’re making massive strides in providing businesses and individuals a complete detection and counterdrone solution for high-risk areas.”

Aydin Senkut, founder and managing director of Felicis Ventures, said in a statement, “We invested in Dedrone because we believe drone security will be a top priority for both businesses and governments around the world for many years to come. Dedrone’s drone detection capabilities are far superior to any other company we have seen in the market, and their incredible team has quickly established themselves as the leader in this fast-growing space, as evident by the stellar roster of clients they built in a short time. We were really impressed by the technology, team, customers and potential market for Dedrone; it’s normal for us to get excited about just one or two of those factors but much rarer to find all in one company.”

Cofounders include René Seeber and Ingo Seebach.