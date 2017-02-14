Google today is announcing the launch of Cloud Spanner, a new managed database service that people can use through the Google Cloud Platform.

The service is an implementation of the Spanner software that Google documented in a paper in 2012 and has been using internally for years. Google did something similar when it introduced Google Cloud Bigtable database service in 2015, nine years after the publication of the Bigtable paper. And before Bigtable, there was the 2014 launch of Google Container Engine, which is based on Google’s open-source Kubernetes container cluster management software.

Among the things that distinguish Spanner from other databases, including Bigtable, are its support for the classic SQL query language, distributed transactions, and ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) compliance.

“Cloud Spanner keeps application development simple by supporting standard tools and languages in a familiar relational database environment. It’s ideal for operational workloads supported by traditional relational databases, including inventory management, financial transactions, and control systems, that are outgrowing those systems,” Google product manager Deepti Srivastava wrote in a blog post.

Google Cloud Platform continues to field the Google Cloud SQL Service, as well as Google Cloud Datastore. But now customers will be able to use the same software that Google uses to power Google Play and AdWords.

Public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers the MySQL-compatible Aurora relational database, as well as the Relational Database Service (RDS). Microsoft Azure offers Azure SQL Database, as well as SQL Server on virtual machines (VMs).