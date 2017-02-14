The company once upon a time known as Hewlett-Packard has plunged into the growing market for original online content with the creation of HP Studios.

First out of the gate: a four-part web series called “The Wolf“ that stars Christian Slater making noises appropriate to the titular animal as he gleefully demonstrates how easy it is to hack into corporate systems via smartphones and printers.

“Hacking is a serious and growing problem for businesses and consumers. When HP asked me to partner on this series, I thought it was a great opportunity to help educate the public about how to better protect against cyber attacks,” said Christian Slater in a statement.

In a press release, the company now known as HP Inc., after the other half was sliced off to become Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, said this would be “the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers.” The message: We are probably doomed, but HP might be able to save us from the apocalypse with its security products and services.

“As the universe of connected devices grows exponentially, so does the sophistication and magnitude of cyber attacks. Securing devices, data and identities is an imperative in driving continued confidence in technology and with whom and with what we choose to connect,” said Antonio Lucio, HP Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, in a statement. “HP is leading from the front to continually make meaningful progress in securing the future of computing, and The Wolf is a creative way to raise awareness of this growing challenge for companies.”

One interesting note: HP said it asked Slater to participate because of his “ability to play a charmingly sinister hacker, combined with his popularity in the cybersecurity world.” We at VentureBeat Central Command did not know that Christian Slater is a cybersecurity celebrity.

No word on future releases from HP Studios. For now, you’ll have to be content with six glorious minutes of Christian Slater: