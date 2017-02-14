Nest has updated its mobile app with additional features designed specifically for subscribers of its Aware program. Today, the Google-owned company announced that automatic door detection and animated push notifications are available for premium customers. The goal is to reduce the number of irrelevant alerts while getting you to the important ones faster.

Image Credit: Nest

Nest Aware, a premium service available through the Nest app, initially offered 24-hour a day, 7-day a week continuous high-definition recording, up to 30-day video history, and more across all the company’s products, including the Nest Cam Outdoor. Eventually, the program evolved to include a feature called Sightline, which showcases key moments from available devices. These updates were powered through machine intelligence to surface things that are important to you, alleviating the need for you to sift through minutes or hours of footage to find two minutes of useful information.

Using that same technology, Nest is adding automatic door detection so you can specifically instruct any supported camera to lock onto any activity around the entryway. It leverages activity zoning to recognize where doors are in your home, and when someone walks in or out, you’ll be notified. Nest Aware subscribers did have this support before, but setting up an activity zone around your front door was a manual process. Now it’s been automated through the use of pattern recognition, sensors, and deep learning algorithms.

Another feature being added lets you quickly access alerts instead of forcing you to open up the app. Nest Aware customers will now receive push notification with animated previews of video clips highlighting activity in applicable zones. And should there be smoke or carbon monoxide detected, Nest will display live video.

Image Credit: Nest

When you receive an alert, you don’t want to waste seconds unlocking your phone and opening up the Nest app. So now the company’s app will show important info on your lock screen so if it’s a false alarm, you can move on with your day, and if there’s a delivery person, friend, or stranger at your door, you can take care of them right away. This offering is available to those with Android 7 or iOS 10.

In July, Nest redesigned its app with a feature called Spaces, letting you view what’s happening across all your products, from your thermostat to your smoke detector to security cameras. Now the company has added a Force Touch-like capability that offers users a faster way to browse through specific devices, and even lets you drag or drop shortcuts right onto the desktop or home screen. This tool is available for Android devices.

Automatic door detection, video and animated push notifications, and Nest’s Force Touch-like feature are now available, all designed to make these connected devices faster and easier to access.