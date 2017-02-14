NewsWhip, a content analytics platform aimed largely at newsrooms and marketers, has raised $6.4 million in a Series A round led by Tribal Ventures, with participation from others, including the Associated Press (AP), Japanese publisher the Asahi Shimbun, San Francisco fund Matter VC, Enterprise Ireland, Social Starts, and AIB Seed Capital Fund.

Founded out of Dublin, Ireland, in 2011, NewsWhip’s core raison d’être is helping online news outlets and marketing / PR agencies track the web’s top-trending stories. It pulls together real-time data from social networks to track what people are talking about, data that can be used to predict trends and develop editorial or marketing strategies. NewsWhip claims some big-name brands as clients, including new investor the AP, the BBC, the Washington Post, Edelman, and MasterCard.

NewsWhip has only raised around $3 million since its inception, including a $1.1 million seed round back in 2013, and with its fresh cash injection the company will develop its technology further and build out its Dublin and New York teams with new hires in product, machine learning, commercial strategy, marketing, and sales. NewsWhip currently claims around 50 employees across its U.S. and Irish hubs.

“Across the media ecosystem, NewsWhip is replacing hunches and guesswork with hard data and predictions,” said NewsWhip cofounder and CEO Paul Quigley. “Each minute, we’re matching content and stories with the people who need to know about them. Our long tail data helps shape editorial strategy at the most important media outlets and brands. As we’ve grown, so has our ambition – we now recognize how much work we have ahead with integrating bigger datasets, demographics and core machine learning capabilities.”

Data plays a core role in the modern newsroom, with the likes of Parse.ly and Chartbeat vying for editors’ attention. NewsWhip isn’t about tracking traffic, however, it’s all about helping identify the earliest signs of “pre-viral content” and breaking stories. NewsWhip tracks tweets, shares, comments, and more from across thousands of sources, such as Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and YouTube.

“Having worked with Paul, Andrew (Mullaney, cofounder and CTO), and the rest of the NewsWhip team since participating in their seed round two years ago, I have been incredibly impressed with how fast they have been able to move,” said Corey Ford, managing partner of Matter Ventures. “They found a deep need to solve in the media industry, solved it with a highly technical but also highly usable product, and then grew their customer base rapidly. When it came time for their Series A, it was a no brainer to double down on them.”