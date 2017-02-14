The Internet Archive wants to add a new string to its bow by becoming the official host of electronic records from U.S. courts.

Launched originally in 1988, PACER — an acronym for “Public Access to Court Electronic Records” — is a publicly accessible database of U.S. federal court documents and includes information from cases across district courts, courts of appeals, and bankruptcy courts. The database was originally available through terminals in libraries, among other public spaces, but PACER was moved online to be accessed by anyone in 2001. Today, anyone can pay $0.10 to download a single page, with a maximum charge of $3 per document.

The Internet Archive, for its part, has been documenting the web’s evolution since 1996, crawling millions of websites and documenting changes and edits at intermittent periods through the Wayback Machine. But the archive is also used to host a wealth of additional media assets and material, including classic MS-DOS games, videos of Congressional hearings, and government website data — it’s all about saving as much as possible for posterity.

Back in 2010, the Internet Archive launched RECAP (“PACER” in reverse) in collaboration with Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy. Through RECAP, anyone can upload PACER documents they’ve purchased and make them available to others for free. “We hope that the government will eventually put all of these documents in an open archive, but until then this repository will grow with use,” said Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle at the time. Today the repository holds around 1.5 million documents.

The U.S. Congress is scheduled to kick off a series of hearings today that explore how the PACER database is operated — and the Internet Archive has issued an open letter that includes an offer to become the official host of PACER data to “…make the works of our federal courts more readily available, to inform the citizenry, and to further the effective and fair administration of justice,” according to a blog post on the matter.

“By this submission, the Internet Archive would like to clearly state to the Judiciary Committee, as well as to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and the Judicial Conference of the United States, that we would be delighted to archive and host — for free, forever, and without restriction on access to the public — all records contained in PACER,” says Kahle, in the letter.

It’s worth noting here that PACER hosts somewhere in the region of around one billion documents, according to the Free Law Project. But it’s well within the Internet Archive’s scope and capabilities — it already archives one billion web pages each week, millions of books, videos, and audio files, and it preserves a record of all websites belonging to Congress.

“At any given moment, we are delivering about 30 gigabits of data per second,” adds Kahle. “We host more than 20 petabytes of data in total. By comparison, the PACER corpus is a fraction of a petabyte and does not use a significant amount of bandwidth. We have the capacity to host this information, and I know there are many other organizations on the internet who would be able to make dramatic increases in the usability and utility of our Federal Judiciary’s database if it were made available in a more modern fashion and without artificial restrictions on use.”

It’s not yet clear whether Congress intends to bring down the great Pacer paywall and pass its entire database over into a free-to-use public domain. But the Internet Archive’s proposal is alluring — it’s offering to take PACER off the hands of the Administrative Office of the United States Court and manage the cost of running the system.

You can read Kahle’s open letter in its entirety below.