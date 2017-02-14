More than a year ago, Staffjoy was a startup with a mission to help small businesses improve scheduling for hourly workers. On Wednesday, the company announced its dream is no longer feasible and will be shutting down on March 15. It is no longer accepting new accounts and has open sourced its code. Staffjoy said that it plans on returning $1 million in cash to its investors.

The company is a byproduct of a scheduling algorithm project founders Andrew Hess and Philip Thomas, two entrepreneurs that developed the idea while attending Washington University at St. Louis. When it launched in January, Staffjoy saw an uptick in usage, but only for those that wanted to try it out. However, the problem was getting people to convert into paying customers. “After 18 months of effort, the product has strayed away from our original vision, and we have failed to achieve product/market fit,” explained Thomas in a Medium post.

He admits that there was discussion about pivoting Staffjoy to a new concept in a different space, with even new cofounders, but it “didn’t seem fair to investors or future employees.” This resulted in the company’s shuttering.

In January, the company raised $1.2 million in seed funding from investors including Caffeinated Capital, Brainchild Holdings, and Haystack Fund. It was a part of Y Combinator’s now-defunct Fellowship program.

The promise Staffjoy offered to businesses was that it offered a web app to manage staffing and scheduling for small businesses, while also sending text messages to workers about their shifts. Workers would save time by not going into the office, store, or business to find their weekly schedules — they just get notified on their phone without needing to download an app which would have minimal usage.

“Our user research shows that the reason so many businesses use paper or spreadsheets to schedule is that workers don’t use smartphones or even email. We found text messaging to be the best way to engage with employees,” Thomas once told VentureBeat in a statement. “In fact, we found that many managers screenshot existing scheduling apps and text the schedule to their team.”

Customers have until March 15 to retrieve data they have stored on Staffjoy. After that date, all user data will be deleted.