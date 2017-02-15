LG today provided details about its forthcoming G6 flagship smartphone before the company officially unveils it on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Just as my colleague Evan Blass reported last week, LG said the phone will feature a 5.7-inch display — specifically QHD+ — with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio that will fill up almost all of the front side. But that’s not all.

The camera will come with a Square Camera mode, which will let people take pictures on one side and review them on the other side, LG said in a statement.

And a Food Mode in the smartphone’s camera app will automatically shoot with “high color quality and saturation” so that pictures of food look better, LG said.

LG also provided information about what people will be able to do with this type of display. While the user interface will be reminiscent of the multi-window mode that’s part of Android 7.0 Nougat — which is running on LG’s V20 phone — the appearance will likely be different.

“Open a call reception window next to the calendar app or the photo gallery at the same time as the message app,” LG said. “Multiple square photographs can be connected together and viewed as a Collage Wallpaper on the lock screen. Type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other. Inside the calendar app, turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right. The combinations are endless.”

LG did not provide information about when the G6, with its UX 6.0 user interface, will go on sale. Evan said that will happen on March 9, with carriers in the U.S. beginning to sell the device on April 7.