Orreco, a Galway, Ireland-based startup that uses machine learning and performance statistics to improve athletic performance, announced today $2 million in new funding. The investment was led by True Ventures, which has previously backed fitness-related startups Fitbit, Peloton, and Athos.

“We take multiple streams of data from an individual athlete or a team into our cloud-based system called TrackOR,” Dr. Brian Moore, founder and chief executive of Orreco, wrote in an email to VentureBeat. “This will include data from any blood tests and performance tests. We also analyze travel schedules and match statistics to help individualize eating, sleeping, and recovery plans.”

The Orreco team feeds the athletes’ data into IBM Watson for analysis. The cognitive computer outputs such actionable information as hydration levels, nutritional requirements, and sleep needs for use by coaches and players. “Using machine learning, we have found signals in the data that are consistent when an athlete is performing well or reporting fatigue. These can give advance warning of illness or injury, sometimes 24 to 48 hours before an upper respiratory tract infection or a muscle tear that can keep a player on the bench,” wrote Moore.

The startup has profiled more than 2,000 athletes, including Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks, NBA player Wilson Chandler of the Denver Nuggets, and pro golfers Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed. “We are currently focused on the elite market but are building solutions for an eventual launch to amateur athletes,” wrote Moore.

Founded in 2010, Orreco currently has 15 full-time employees and 10 contracted research scientists. The new investment will be used for product development, to hire more employees, and expand its presence in the U.S. — the team is relocating its main office from Ireland to Los Angeles. Orreco previously raised $2.5 million from angel investors, including Tom Killalea, former VP of technology at Amazon.